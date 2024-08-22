LA Times Today: More than 80 arrested in copper wire theft crackdown

When the new 6th Street Bridge opened to great fanfare it instantly became a social media sensation. Yet, less than a year later its iconic illuminated arches went dark – a high profile example of a wave of copper wire thefts.



L.A. Times staff writer Angie Orellana Hernandez spoke with Lisa McRee about what the city is trying to do about it.