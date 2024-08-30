LA Times Today: In L.A., 13,000 complaints of tenant harassment led to four fines. Advocates call for stronger laws

In 2021, Los Angeles banned landlords from harassing tenants. But, in the years since the law was passed, only a fraction of harassment complaints have been addressed by the city.



L.A. Times reporter Paloma Esquivel wrote about tenant advocates working to strengthen the law and what landlords think of their efforts.