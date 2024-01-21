Can’t stop the dance: Monterey Park shooting survivors find their sanctuary on the dance floor
On January 21, 2023, Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, CA., killing 11 people and wounding 10 others in a predominantly Asian American community on Lunar New Year’s Eve. After surviving the shooting during the Lunar New Year dance party, Nikon Lou, the first person to call 911, returned to the dance floor just days later in an act of defiance and healing. His dance partner, inspired by the love of a friend lost that night, is doing the same.
