Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:37
Can’t stop the dance: Monterey Park shooting survivors find their sanctuary on the dance floor
California

Can’t stop the dance: Monterey Park shooting survivors find their sanctuary on the dance floor

On January 21, 2023, Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, CA., killing 11 people and wounding 10 others in a predominantly Asian American community on Lunar New Year’s Eve. After surviving the shooting during the Lunar New Year dance party, Nikon Lou, the first person to call 911, returned to the dance floor just days later in an act of defiance and healing. His dance partner, inspired by the love of a friend lost that night, is doing the same.

By Keith BedfordPhoto Editor 
Share
California
Keith Bedford

Los Angeles Times photo editor Keith Bedford has spent the majority of his career in journalism as a freelancer, frequently contributing to the New York Times, Reuters, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg and covering everything from natural disasters to presidential politics. Bedford moved to Iowa with four colleagues for the better part of 2007 to follow Barack Obama’s campaign. He believed he would be covering the first African American to become president of the United States. Bedford followed that up by spending three and a half years covering India and China. After returning to the states, he joined the staff of the Boston Globe as a photojournalist for three years producing stories on politics, race and the opioid crisis before resuming his freelance career as both a photojournalist and a producer of short films for the likes of the BBC, CNN’s Great Big Story, Instagram and Yahoo. Bedford grew up in Baltimore and attended the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Advertisement