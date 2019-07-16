Los Angeles Times photo editor Keith Bedford has spent the majority of his 24-year career in journalism as a freelancer, frequently contributing to the New York Times, Reuters, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg and covering everything from natural disasters to presidential politics. Bedford moved to Iowa with four colleagues for the better part of 2007 to follow Barack Obama’s campaign. He believed he would be covering the first African American to become president of the United States.

Bedford followed that up by spending three and a half years covering India and China. After returning to the states, he joined the staff of the Boston Globe as a photojournalist for three years producing stories on politics, race and the opioid crisis before resuming his freelance career as both a photojournalist and a producer of short films for the likes of the BBC, CNN’s Great Big Story, Instagram and Yahoo. Bedford grew up in Baltimore and attended the School of Visual Arts in New York.