LA Times Today: Community college could be the answer for a low-cost bachelor’s degree close to home
Four million Californians carry federal student loan debt totaling nearly $150 billion. And with student loan repayments resuming again this month, many are feeling the heavy weight of college debt once again.
But a 2021 California law, which allows community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees, may help alleviate that burden for some future students.
L.A. Times education reporter Debbie Truong explained why some university administrators are pushing back against a more affordable option.
