6th Street Bridge lit up
Los Angeles officials illuminate the new 6th Street Viaduct during a ceremony at dusk. The span, called the “Ribbon of Light,” replaces one of the city’s structural landmarks and connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - July 08: After more than six years of construction, Los Angeles officials light the 20 arches dubbed the “Ribbon of Light” on the new 6th Street Viaduct during a ceremony at dusk that begins a three-day community celebration to mark its completion, connecting Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District and replaces one of the city’s structural landmarks. Photo taken 6th Street Viaduct, Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 8, 2022. The four-lane bridge will connect Boyle Heights and the Arts District across a 3,060 foot-breadth that spans the Los Angeles River, 101 Freeway, railroad tracks and Metrolink tracks. Dubbed the “Ribbon of Light,” the $588-million project is considered the most extensive bridge project in the city’s history and took six years to complete, with delays due to COVID-19. The event featured a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at which city officials held a news briefing from L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman De Leon and city engineer Gary Lee Moore. The new viaduct’s “Ribbon of Light” design, with its 20 arches, was created by the architectural firm HNTB Corp. and Los Angeles-based architect Michael Maltzan. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - July 08: Red, white and blue lights are illuminated during the grand opening arch lighting ceremony for the 6th Street Bridge on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - July 08: A person walks during the grand opening arch lighting ceremony for the 6th Street Bridge on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 8, 2022 - - City Hall is framed by one of the arches from the new Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022. Los Angeles begins a three-day community celebration to mark the completion of the Sixth Street Viaduct, a new connection between Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District that replaces one of the city’s most iconic structures in Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, City Engineer Gary Lee Moore, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez and Mayor Eric Garretti visited the Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours on Friday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - July 08: People gather for the grand opening ceremony for the 6th Street Bridge on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)