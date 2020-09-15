Bobcat fire continues to burn in Angeles National Forest

Mormon Lake Hotshots firefighter Sara Sweeney uses a drip torch to set a backfire in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia. (David McNew / Getty Images)
Firefighters keep watch from an overlook on Mt. Wilson as the Bobcat fire burns in the Angeles National Forest near Pasadena. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
A Coulson 737 firefighting tanker jet drops fire retardant to slow Bobcat fire at the top of a major run up a mountainside in the Angeles National Forest. (David McNew / Getty Images)
Los Angeles County firefighters, using only hand tools, keep flames from jumping a fire break in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia. (David McNew / Getty Images)
Mormon Lake, Ariz. Hotshot Squad leader Jessy Twin looks over charred hillsides after clearing brush. Twin said his crew is on their sixth day of cutting line. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A firefighting helicopter refills in a reservoir on Grand View Ave. as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A hazy sunset looms in the west as seen from Angeles Crest Highway as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire in the nearby Angeles National Forest. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A line of California fire engines head to the flaming Santa Anita Canyon as the Bobcat fire burns near Arcadia. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Claudia Alcaino walks her dogs along Highland Oaks Drive as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire in the nearby Angeles National Forest. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A man walks on Santa Fe Dam as smoke rises from the Bobcat fire in the San Gabriel Mountains above Duarte. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
THe Bobcat fire rages above Rincon Fire Station on Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A worker installs a street camera along North Azusa Avenue as smoke covers the sky from the Bobcat fire. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Bobcat fire continues to blaze in the mountains above Monrovia. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)