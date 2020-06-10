Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Los Angeles CA. JUNE 10, 2020 - LAFD Arson investigators Robert Williams, left, and Joe Sanchez investigate the origin of the brush fire that broke out after midnight in the Sepulveda Pass threatening homes of Bel Air Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Firefighters were able to stop forward movement of the blaze at about 50 acres. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Brush fire in the Sepulveda Pass

LAFD Arson investigators Robert Williams, left, and Joe Sanchez investigate the origin of the brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Pass threatening homes near Bel Air. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

LAFD Firefighter Ralph Hester from engine 69 puts out hot spots as firefighters work to contain a brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Pass. Firefighters were able to stop forward movement of the blaze at about 50 acres.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

LA County hand crews arrive to contain a brush fire that broke out after midnight in the Sepulveda Pass. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

LA County firefighters at the scene of a brush fire that broke out after midnight in the Sepulveda Pass threatening homes near Bel Air. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

