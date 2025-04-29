In a break from progressives, Newsom says soliciting older minors for sex should be a felony

Gov. Gavin Newsom, shown in 2019, supports increasing penalties for sex crimes against minors, disagreeing with members of his own party.

Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke out Tuesday in support of legislation that sought to increase the punishment to a felony for soliciting a 16- or 17-year-old for sex in California after Democrats in the state Assembly watered down the bill.

“The law should treat all sex predators who solicit minors the same — as a felony, regardless of the intended victim’s age,” Newsom said in a statement first provided to KCRA. “Full stop.”

It’s unusual for the Democratic governor to take a position before a bill reaches his desk, but Newsom has interjected in the legislative process a few times to support increasing penalties for sex crimes against minors, opposing members of his own party.

Advertisement

The bill sought to criminalize loitering with intent to buy sex and build on existing state law to make it a felony to solicit anyone under 18 for sex.

It’s currently a felony in California to pay for sex with a minor under the age of 16. State law also carries stronger felony penalties for sex trafficking a minor under age 18.

Democrats refused to allow the proposal to be heard in a public safety committee hearing Tuesday unless Assemblymember Maggy Krell (D-Sacramento), who carried the bill, agreed to remove the felony charge for soliciting 16- and 17-year-olds from the legislation.

Advertisement

The action from Democrats inspired a wave of criticism about the party’s priorities during the hearing and on social media.

“These are girls, and these are people that our society should be doing everything they can to protect,” Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) said during the hearing. “So why are we protecting the predator?”

Democrats defended the decision and said they will hold additional hearings on the topic in the future.