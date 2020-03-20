8 Images
California and Coronavirus | Mayor issues “Safer at Home” order
Shops are shuttered on historic Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
On the first day of L.A.'s ‘Safer at Home,” most major avenues and streets in downtown Los Angeles have very little traffic. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
The main entrance to Union Station is closed. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Union Station was restricted to only ticketed passenger and main entrance closed. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Commuter protect themselves with a face mask while riding a bus at El Monte Metro Station. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Salvation Army volunteer Christina Cuevas sets up cots for homeless at Westwood Recreation Center in Westwood. (Brian van der Brug/Brian van der Brug/Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Empty streets in downtown Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Popular shopping destination Rodeo Drive is all but deserted as retail shops are shuttered in Beverly Hills. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
