DoorDash executive, his parents, among 8 dead when sudden storm capsized Tahoe boat

Washoe County sheriffs conduct a search at D.L. Bliss State Park after a weekend incident in which a boat capsized, killing several people, on Monday in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

A 37-year-old DoorDash executive who was a new dad was among the eight who died after their boat capsized on Lake Tahoe during a sudden storm.

The other boaters who died were all friends or relatives of Josh Pickles, the DoorDash executive. They were gathered in Tahoe to celebrate his mother’s 71st birthday, a family spokesperson said. His mom, Paula Bozinovich, also died in the incident.

Josh Pickles, center, with his parents, Terry Pickles and Paula Bozinovich. (From the Pickles Family)

Advertisement

There were 10 people aboard the 27-foot powerboat near D.L. Bliss State Park in southwest Lake Tahoe when a powerful thunderstorm rolled in Saturday afternoon, rapidly worsening conditions on the lake. Winds went from 5-10 mph to 35-45 mph in a matter of minutes, officials and locals said. The temperature dropped almost 20 degrees into the upper 30s and waves grew to 7- to 10-foot chops.

At some point, Josh Pickles’ boat capsized — as did others on the lake that afternoon. The Coast Guard and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 3 p.m. Saturday, after someone had reported 10 people in the water, which had become dangerously cold and choppy.

Initially, officials were able to rescue two people from the water, who were taken to a hospital, but six others were found dead. Over the next two days, search and rescue teams would find the bodies of the last two occupants, bringing the death toll to eight.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, officials identified the victims as five Californians and three New Yorkers: Josh Pickles, of San Francisco, and his parents, Bozinovich and Terry Pickles, 73, both of Redwood City; Josh Pickles’ uncle, Peter Bayes, 72, of Lincoln; and other close friends of the family, 71-year-old Timothy O’Leary, of Auburn, 66-year-old Theresa Giullari and 69-year-old James Guck, both of Honeoye, N.Y., and 63-year-old Stephen Lindsay, of Springwater, N.Y.

“We are devastated by this tragedy,” Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, the widow of Josh Pickles, wrote in a statement. “No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake. Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe.”

Sugar-Carlsgaard and her husband had recently welcomed a baby together. Neither the 7-month-old baby or Sugar-Carlsgaard were aboard the boat Saturday.

Advertisement

Sam Singer, a spokesperson for the family, said that Josh and Terry Pickles owned the boat that capsized, which they purchased last year. This was only their third time taking the boat out on the water, Singer said.

Josh Pickles and his wife had a home in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Tahoe, Singer said.

Ravi Inukonda, the chief financial officer at DoorDash, said the company was devastated by Josh Pickles’ death.

“Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” Inukonda said in a statement. “During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him. The loss of Josh is immeasurable. We miss him deeply and will carry his memory with us always.”

Josh Pickles’ role at the company had been the head of global strategic sourcing and procurement.

“Our thoughts and love are with his wife, his daughter, his family, and all who were close to him,” Inukonda said. “We are working to support them through this incredibly difficult time.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said it was “too early in the investigation” to comment on the use of life vests. The spokesperson declined to comment on the current status of the victims who survived and said no cause of death has been confirmed.

The lake’s water temperature on Saturday remained below 60 degrees, according to the Tahoe Environmental Research Center at UC Davis. Officials warn that water below 70 degrees is cold enough to cause hypothermia if a person is exposed to such conditions for a long period of time.