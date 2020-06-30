Carl Reiner | 1922 – 2020

Norman Lear, from left, Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner wave to the media in 2014 after Brooks placed his hands and shoes in cement at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Brooks displays his left hand with a fake extra finger. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
May 1997 photo of Mel Brooks, left, and Carl Reiner reprise their popular routine, the 2000–Year–Old Man. (Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)
Carl Reiner is interviewed for a PBS series, “The Jewish Americans.” (Los Angeles Times)
Rob Reiner, left, holds his American Cinematheque Award with his wife, Michele Singer, and father, Carl Reiner. (Los Angeles Times)
Carl Reiner at home in 2009. (Los Angeles Times)
Carl Reiner holds his two Emmy statuettes awarded in 1963 for “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” (Associated Press)