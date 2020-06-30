Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
HOLLYWOOD, CA-SEPTEMBER 8, 2014: Left to right-Writer, producer, Norman Lear, and comic legends Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner wave to the media after Brooks placed his hands and shoes in cement during a ceremony at the TLC Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on September 8, 2014. Brooks is displaying his left, hand, that includes a fake extra finger on it. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
6 Images

Carl Reiner | 1922 – 2020

Carl Reiner: Photos of the late comedy legend

Norman Lear, from left, Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner wave to the media in 2014 after Brooks placed his hands and shoes in cement at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Brooks displays his left hand with a fake extra finger. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

May 1997 photo of Mel Brooks, left, and Carl Reiner reprise their popular routine, the 2000–Year–Old Man. (Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)

Carl Reiner is interviewed for a PBS series, “The Jewish Americans.” (Los Angeles Times)

Rob Reiner, left, holds his American Cinematheque Award with his wife, Michele Singer, and father, Carl Reiner. (Los Angeles Times)

Carl Reiner at home in 2009.  (Los Angeles Times)

Carl Reiner holds his two Emmy statuettes awarded in 1963 for “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” (Associated Press)

