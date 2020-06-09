Mourners reflect on the legacy of George Floyd at his Houston funeral
At the funeral service for George Floyd in Houston, his hometown, mourners vow to continue the movement his death has sparked.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of George Floyd from the sanctuary of the Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Tuesday. (Godofredo A. Vasquez / Pool)
Family and friends of George Floyd enter the Fountain of Praise church for his funeral on Tuesday in Houston. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A man draws an image of George Floyd during Floyd’s funeral at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Tuesday. (David J. Phillip/AFP)
Families participate in a children’s march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and national protests against police brutality on Tuesday in New York City. (Angela Weiss / AFP)
LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral service for her brother, George Floyd, on Tuesday in Houston. (David J. Phillip / Pool)
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) speaks at George Floyd’s funeral in Houston on Tuesday. (Godofredo A. Vasquez /Pool)
A mourner raises a fist during George Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday in Houston. (David J. Phillip / Pool)
Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, speaks during the funeral service for her uncle at the Fountain of Praise Church on Tuesday in Houston. (David J. Philip/ Pool)
Rodney Floyd speaks during the funeral for his brother, George Floyd, on June 9 at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vasquez / Pool )
Ne-Yo sings at the funeral for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Tuesday. (David J. Phillip/ Pool )
Cyril White talks about his friend George Floyd during Floyd’s funeral in Houston on Tuesday. (Godofredo A. Vasquez / Pool)
Family members grieve during the funeral for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday. (Godofredo A. Vasquez / Pool)
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday in Houston. (David J. Phillip / Pool )
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Pool)
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, wears sneakers bearing a tribute to his brother during George Floyd’s funeral Tuesday in Houston. (David J. Phillip / Pool)
A child finishes a sign she will hold at a children’s march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and national protests against police brutality on Tuesday in New York City. (Angela Weiss / AFP )
Actor Jamie Foxx, righgt greets Rodney Floyd during the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020, in Houston. (David J. Phillip / Pool)