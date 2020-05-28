23 Images
Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown L.A. and block 101 Freeway
After a black man in Minneapolis was killed when police pinned him to the ground by his neck, demonstrators gathered in L.A., briefly blocking the 101.
Protesters link hands across the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Two people stand on a police vehicle during Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Harina Yacob, 26, of Los Angeles wears a mask reading, “Please, I can’t breathe,” which Floyd is heard saying in video of a police officer kneeling on his neck. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A protester lies injured on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
People tend to the injured protester on the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters cheer as the injured demonstrator is helped to his feet by firefighters. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters link hands and raise their arms on the 101 during Wednesday’s protest. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
People stand on the side of the 101 Freeway during the Black Lives Matter protest. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The marchers exit the freeway, but they continued to protest off Aliso Street. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Black Lives Matter protesters march in downtown L.A. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis sparked this and other nationwide protests. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Myche Barriere, 23, left, and Annika Sillemon, 16, carry signs at Wednesday’s protest. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters surround a California Highway Patrol cruiser in downtown Los Angeles. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Kika Villareal, 27, left, and daughter Aubrie join Wednesday’s protesters downtown. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Black Lives Matter protesters gather in downtown L.A. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A protester sits at the intersection of South Hill and West 2nd streets during the L.A. protest. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters watch the demonstration at South Hill and West 2nd streets. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
A protester silently approaches an officer. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
L.A. protesters make their presence known. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters on a downtown Los Angeles street. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters cross Broadway, heading toward Hill Street. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Jaime Carter holds a U.S. flag as a fellow protester torches it. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters comfort each other during the demonstration at the intersection of South Hill and West 2nd streets. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
