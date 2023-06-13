A TWA plane flies over airport buildings and runways.
Historical views of Southern California airports

Vintage postcards show historical views of airports you know today -- and some that no longer exist.

An overhead view of Burbank airport on a postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. 

California to New York in less than 16 hours! A TWA airliner at Burbank airport, seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. 

A terminal at Burbank airport, on a postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. 

A postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows the October 1949 dedication of Los Angeles International Airport. 

A postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows a terminal building at Los Angeles airport. 

A postcard with a March 1963 postmark from Patt Morrison’s collection shows an air traffic control tower at LAX. 

The administration building at Glendale’s airport on a postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. 

Rolling hills rise beyond Glendale’s airport on this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. 

A postcard with a 1922 postmark from Patt Morrison’s collection shows a plane flying near Inceville, a movie studio that had an airstrip. The area is in present day Pacific Palisades. 

A postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows Van Nuys Airport and the former Skytrails restaurant. 

A postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows an airport on Catalina Island. 

The text on the reverse side of this postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection says that amphibious planes flew several times a day between San Pedro and Avalon on Santa Catalina Island. 

The exterior of John Wayne Airport on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. 

On elevated view of Ontario airport on a postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. 

Riverside airport’s terminal is seen on a postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. 

