L.A. County beaches reopen for active use
A surfer heads to the water at Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier on Wednesday morning as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Kelly practices early morning yoga while her boyfriend surfs at Surfrider Beach in Malibu. “Its a great way to energize yourself first thing in the morning,” Kelly said. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Social distancing doesn’t appear to be a priority for surfers off Surfrider Beach in Malibu on Wednesday morning as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Signs let beachgoers know what is permitted where at Surfrider Beach in Malibu, which was opened to active use (no sunbathing) along with other L.A. County beaches on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. County lifeguard Cole McClung, left, provides first aid for surfer Daniel Parseghian, a senior at UCLA, who had cut his foot on the rocks at Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
An early arrival has Surfrider Beach in Malibu almost all to himself Wednesday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
A surfer cuts across a wave off Manhattan Beach as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Walkers, runners, surfers and swimmers came out to Manhattan Beach as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Jamie Kadish, 6, left and brother Ryan, 7, play in the water in Manhattan Beach as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Three surfers prepare to enter the water in Hermosa Beach on Wednesday as Los Angeles County beaches reopened for active use. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A masked runner gives a thumbs up while she takes advantage of reopened Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A sign lets visitors know that the Strand walking path is closed, but walkers, runners, surfers and swimmers can access the beach in Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
South of the Manhattan Beach Pier, walkers, runners, surfers and swimmers take advantage of relaxed beach restrictions in Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Sam Samarah works out with the Santa Monica Pier in the background on Wednesday. Samarah, who is from Hawaii, came to the L.A. area to help his family through the coronavirus pandemic. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Kim Abt, left, and Rachel Portugal walk past a sign with advisories for visitors on Tuesday morning in Santa Monica. Los Angeles County beaches reopened Wednesday for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
People leave the beach watched by police Tuesday morning in Santa Monica. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica, though officially closed, was in use Tuesday morning. Los Angeles County beaches reopened Wednesday for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Eric Bautista rides with his surfboard past no parking signs along Pacific Coast Highway to paddle out at Surfrider Beach on Tuesday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Surfers take advantage of the swell at Surfrider Beach next to the Malibu Pier on Tuesday morning. L.A. County beaches reopened Wednesday for active use only. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
