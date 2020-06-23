Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Jesika Lee Foster, right, a LAUSD parent joins members of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and their supporters as they hold a demonstration outside LAUSD headquarters during the School Board Zoom meeting to demand that the Board of Education defund school police, reallocating funds to other student-serving initiatives. Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Protests outside, a Zoom meeting inside: LAUSD weighs defunding school police

The L.A. Unified school board considers the future of the L.A. School Police Department.

Students, activists and others march to LAUSD headquarters Tuesday to urge the school board to defund school police. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles School Police Sgt. Nestor Gonzalez and school board member Monica Garcia have a discussion before the LAUSD Zoom meeting in Los Angeles. Garcia was the only board member who was at L.A. Unified headquarters in person. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter-L.A., speaks to supporters at the demonstration outside LAUSD headquarters. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Teacher Johana Cervantes and others at Tuesday’s meeting recite the Pledge of Allegiance. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Liliana Ruiz, left, and Jacqueline Ramirez, center, join members of Black Lives Matter-L.A. and others at the protest. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles school police Sgt. Nestor Gonzalez prays before the LAUSD board meeting on defunding school police. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Activists demonstrate at Tuesday’s meeting, demanding that school police be defunded. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

