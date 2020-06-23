Protests outside, a Zoom meeting inside: LAUSD weighs defunding school police
The L.A. Unified school board considers the future of the L.A. School Police Department.
Students, activists and others march to LAUSD headquarters Tuesday to urge the school board to defund school police. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles School Police Sgt. Nestor Gonzalez and school board member Monica Garcia have a discussion before the LAUSD Zoom meeting in Los Angeles. Garcia was the only board member who was at L.A. Unified headquarters in person. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter-L.A., speaks to supporters at the demonstration outside LAUSD headquarters. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Teacher Johana Cervantes and others at Tuesday’s meeting recite the Pledge of Allegiance. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Liliana Ruiz, left, and Jacqueline Ramirez, center, join members of Black Lives Matter-L.A. and others at the protest. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles school police Sgt. Nestor Gonzalez prays before the LAUSD board meeting on defunding school police. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Activists demonstrate at Tuesday’s meeting, demanding that school police be defunded. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)