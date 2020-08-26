Los Angeles Zoo reopens in coronavirus era

The Los Angeles Zoo reopened Wednesday. It had been closed since March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Meerkats look at visitors during the reopening of the Los Angeles Zoo on Wednesday. The zoo had been closed since March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The reopening conforms with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s safety protocols that include limited capacity, timed-ticketed entry, closure of indoor and high-touch spaces, requirements for face coverings and supplemental signage throughout the zoo. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Angela, a 7-month-old Western lowland gorilla, rides on mother N’djia’s back on the first day of reopening at the L.A. Zoo on Wednesday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Melanie Olmeda and her 6-year-old son Mason Gutierrez, who are zoo members, drove from Chino for the reopening on Wednesday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Some of the first visitors arrive on the first day of the Los Angeles Zoo reopening. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Visitors stop by the gorilla enclosure on the first day of the Los Angeles Zoo reopening. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
A Western lowland gorilla family portrait with father Kelly, left, N’djia and 7-month-old Angela on the first day of the Los Angeles Zoo reopening. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The Los Angeles Zoo opened to the public on Wednesday with social distancing signs. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Rapunzel, a Western lowland gorilla, looks out at visitors on the first day of the Los Angeles Zoo reopening. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The Los Angeles Zoo opened to the public Wednesday after closing its gates March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Aleiyah Lindsey of Beaumont celebrates her 26th birthday with a visit to the Los Angeles Zoo. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The Los Angeles Zoo opened to the public Wednesday with social distancing measures in place. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Visitors stop by the gorilla enclosure on the first day of the Los Angeles Zoo reopening. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)