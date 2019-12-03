8 Images
Memorial in San Bernardino marks four years since terrorist attack
Marie Velasco places a rose for her daughter, Yvette Velasco, at a memorial at Cal State San Bernardino on December 2, 2019. Yvette Velasco was one of the youngest victims at the mass shooting in San Bernardino four years ago which left 14 people dead and 22 others wounded. (Allison Zaucha/For The Times)
Erica Porteous speaks about her sister, Yvette Velasco, at a memorial at Cal State San Bernardino on December 2, 2019. Yvette Velasco was one of the youngest victims at the mass shooting in San Bernardino four years ago which left 14 people dead and 22 others wounded. (Allison Zaucha/For The Times)
Four years after the terror attack in San Bernardino rocked the nation a memorial is held at Cal State San Bernardino on December 2, 2019. (Allison Zaucha/For The Times)
Four years after the terror attack in San Bernardino rocked the nation a memorial is held at Cal State San Bernardino on December 2, 2019. (Allison Zaucha/For The Times)
Melissa Levy listens during a memorial service at Cal State San Bernardino on December 2, 2019 four years after the terror attack in San Bernardino rocked the nation. (Allison Zaucha/For The Times)
Allie Wetzel places a rose above her fatherÕs memorial at Cal State San Bernardino on December 2, 2019 during a ceremony on the four year anniversary of the mass shooting in San Bernardino which left 14 people dead and 22 others wounded. (Allison Zaucha/For The Times)
Four years after the terror attack in San Bernardino rocked the nation a memorial is held at Cal State San Bernardino on December 2, 2019. (Allison Zaucha/For The Times)
Family members of Yvette Velasco, came to a memorial at Cal State San Bernardino on December 2, 2019. Yvette Velasco was one of the youngest victims at the mass shooting in San Bernardino four years ago which left 14 people dead and 22 others wounded. (Allison Zaucha/For The Times)
