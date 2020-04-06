6 Images
Late-season storm drenches the Southland
A pedestrian takes cover from the rain in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
A bus driver and a pedestrian wear protective masks on a rainy day in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
A pedestrian and a dog take cover from the rain in downtown Los Angeles during a late-season storm. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
A person runs around Echo Park Lake after a rainstorm in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters and others work to locate a person stuck in a storm drain at a golf course in the Lakewood area. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
