Advertisement
California

New immigration crackdown sparks fear among public transit riders. Ridership has dropped up to 15%

A lone rider leaves the Civic Center Metro station in downtown Los Angeles.
A lone rider leaves the Civic Center Metro station in downtown Los Angeles Thursday.
By Christopher Buchanan
Colleen Shalby and Hannah Fry
Photography by 
Luke Johnson

Reports of federal agents detaining commuters sitting at a bus stop in Pasadena this week have heightened concerns about immigration officials targeting public transportation — a key aspect of city life — in their efforts to carry out deportations across Southern California.

For the thousands of Angelenos, many of whom are Latino and rely on the city’s vast network of buses and trains to go about their daily lives, the incident in Pasadena has brought a new level of fear and uncertainty for public transportation riders.

After June 6, when immigration agents launched a campaign in Los Angeles to find and capture undocumented immigrants, some residents have started to go underground, staying away from work, school, churches and other public venues for fear of being swept up in a raid.

Now, as many attempt to resume their daily routines, buses and trains have become yet another place to fear. There has been a 10% to 15% decline in bus and rail ridership since immigration enforcement activities began, according to Metro officials.

Advertisement

“The way that ICE is going about these sweeps is terrifying people,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement on Wednesday. “This isn’t right. The fear they are spreading is doing profound harm in our communities.”

A man rides the bus.
A man rides the Metro 70 bus as it enters downtown, heading from Boyle Heights on Thursday.

While rumors have swirled online about immigration officials’ presence at bus stops and along rail lines for weeks, the most visible example happened early Wednesday when a group of masked immigration officers approached two men sitting at a bus stop outside the Winchell’s Donut House on Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena.

After a brief conversation, an officer is seen on video handcuffing one of the men. Officials said a total of six Pasadena residents were detained.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 6, 2025 - - People gather in front of Ambiance Apparel after several employees were taken into custody by federal agents in the Garment District in downtown Los Angeles on June 5, 2025. Protesters gathered at that location and at one point, federal agents had to shove protesters out of the path of a van that was being driven into the building's parking lot. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. neighborhoods clear out as immigration raids send people underground

A week of immigration sweeps across Southern California has left some communities terrified, with fewer people on the streets and signs of an economic slowdown.

The bus stop for Route 662, roughly a block away from an elementary school, is near several Latino businesses in an area of the city known for Mexican eateries. Workers in the area frequently grab coffee and breakfast at the doughnut shop before heading to work. The incident was witnessed and videotaped by several people in the area.

Another video of the incident showed a witness bending down behind an unmarked vehicle — reportedly belonging to federal agents — trying to get a photo of the license plate. The footage shows a masked man exit the driver’s side and rush toward the back of the vehicle, pointing a gun at the witness who retreated quickly to the sidewalk.

Advertisement

“Leave our city!” one resident screamed at the masked man. As other witnesses started to approach the vehicle with their phones out, the driver activated the car’s lights and siren and sped off.

While the early morning sweep was just one of several that immigration officials carried out in Pasadena on Wednesday, the arrests and viral video drew vocal criticism.

a man walks past a bus stop

A man walks past a bus stop in downtown Thursday.

City Hall from the metro 70 bus downtown.

City Hall from the metro 70 bus downtown.

“This is lawlessness,” state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Alhambra) said of the raid in a video statement on X. “This is completely inappropriate. This is an incredibly dangerous way to operate. Somebody is going to get seriously hurt ...”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park), whose district includes Pasadena, called the situation “outrageous.”

“These raids in my district are absolutely vile. Masked and armed like a militia, they’re terrorizing families and destroying any sense of safety in our communities. This is not law enforcement it’s a gross abuse of power, and I will not stand for it,” Chu wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

Pasadena public information officer Lisa Derderian said city officials are still trying to determine who got out of the unmarked car and pointed the gun since a search of the license plate by the city came up empty and no identification could be seen in footage.

Los Angeles, CA - June 15: Protesters at an anti-ICE demonstration at Los Angeles City Hall on Sunday, June 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. street life ‘paralyzed’ as ICE raids keep shoppers away, close businesses

Once-bustling immigrant hubs across L.A. have seen foot traffic drop in recent days as ICE detentions continue. The Los Angeles Archbishop said he’s been “disturbed” by the raids, which have caused panic among his majority-Latino parishioners.

The situation prompted the city to increase its law enforcement presence outside schools and around bus stops, she said.

“We have an obligation to protect our community. Obviously, we don’t want too heavy of a presence to look like we are coordinating or interfering with any federal enforcement. But again, we do have an obligation to protect,” Derderian said.

Many rail and bus riders use public transit out of necessity and may not have access to alternative transportation, said Michael Schneider of the Streets for All advocacy group.

A 2023 Metro survey showed that more than 60% of bus riders and roughly 50% of rail riders are Latinx/Hispanic. And nearly 90% of bus riders and more than 70% of rail riders’ annual household income is less than $50,000.

“For most people that ride Metro … the household income is extremely low,” Schneider said. “They are riding the bus because that is the way they get to and from work, and that’s the way they get around. They don’t have a car at home, they don’t have another option.”

Advertisement

Metro has been working to build back public trust and grow ridership following a spate of violence on bus and trains in recent years.

Employees and regulars at Union Station said on Thursday that they have noticed a slight downturn in foot traffic in recent weeks.

“There’s less passengers than normal,” said Johnathan Aros, a security guard at the station. “I wouldn’t say it’s significant, but it’s different.”

steps and escalators

The steps at the bottom of Civic Center metro station are empty downtown.

A rider leaves the redline at Union Station

A lone rider leaves the redline at Union Station.

Hahn, who also serves as the Metro board chair, asked Metro staff on Wednesday to report back to the board about the agency’s protocols if immigration agents board a bus or a train.

Earlier this year, as immigration enforcement grew across the country, Hahn directed Metro staff to partner with L.A. County’s Office of Immigration Affairs and amplify ongoing “Know Your Rights” campaigns to support immigrant riders and inform them of their protections when dealing with law enforcement.

Advertisement

“Now more than ever, it is essential that our public transit system serves as a safe and inclusive space for everyone,” Hahn wrote in a letter to Metro Chief Executive Stephanie Wiggins. “Sharing critical information and campaigns that educate our riders about their rights, specifically in relation to ICE and law enforcement interactions, is a powerful tool that could help alleviate the anxiety that many of our immigrant communities are experiencing.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 12, 2025: A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer with the special response team yells at protesters to get back after a protester, who threw objects toward the officers, is wrangled to the ground near the backside of the Federal Building off Alameda Street on June 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Immigration raids continue as Trump appears to soften on targeting some workplaces

Immigration raids continued to ratchet up anxiety and anger over the weekend across Southern California, including at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet.

On Thursday morning, as the Metro bus cruised over the L.A. River toward downtown — where widespread protests and immigration raids erupted earlier this month — riders wearing various retail and food service uniforms sat silently staring straight ahead. A quiet tension on the nearly full bus was palpable.

A Boyle Heights woman riding the bus said she’s grown more weary of public transportation since the raids began, but like many others she’s left with few options to get to work.

“Some people are scared, but they have to work,” said the woman, who asked that she not be identified because she’s concerned she’ll be targeted by immigration officials. “There’s work no matter what.”

Yomara Oxlha, who works at a general store in Boyle Heights across from a bus stop, said a quiet distrust of public services had spread in the community.

People with backpacks and roller bags walk throughout Union Station.
People with backpacks and roller bags walk throughout Union Station.
Advertisement

“I’ve seen videos of bus drivers saying that ICE is inside [buses],” Oxlha said. “Let’s say if I’m an immigrant, and [ICE] goes inside supermarkets, they go inside the buses, the trains and they go inside stores … I wouldn’t feel comfortable going out at all.”

Oxlha said Boyle Heights has been quiet since the raids began on June 6. Now, left with few alternatives to support their families, many have started to fearfully resume their schedules.

Sophia, a Boyle’s Height resident, waited patiently on Thursday at the bus stop she has taken nearly every day for years. The woman, who declined to provide her last name out of fear she could be targeted by immigration officials, told The Times in Spanish that she’s become more acutely aware of her surroundings.

For nearly a week, Sophia hesitated to leave her home and her family has lived in a constant state of uncertainty. But now, she must finally get back to her normal schedule, she said.

“The fear of going out to look for a dream is now a nightmare,” Sophia said in Spanish. “It’s very sad this is all happening.”

Staff writer Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a summer intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering transportation and mobility, as well as post-Eaton fire rebuilding efforts. She previously wrote about education and breaking news throughout California. She was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of a dive-boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. Before joining the newsroom in 2015, she worked for PBS NewsHour. She graduated from George Washington University and grew up in Altadena.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Luke Johnson

Luke Johnson is a photojournalism intern for the Los Angeles Times. He has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and in cinema and television arts from Elon University, where he graduated in 2023. He is currently pursuing his master’s in new media and photojournalism from George Washington University. His work has appeared in USA Today, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Sports Illustrated and the Associated Press, among others. You can find his portfolio at www.lukergjphotography.com. When not on assignment, Johnson enjoys spending time outside exploring and getting lost.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement