California Party Convention in Long Beach
Presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is surrounded by members of the media as he speaks in the spin room Saturday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg greet each other after Kloboucher addressed the Women’s Caucus. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Democratic candidate for president Kamala Harris hugs Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia after Garcia introduced her during a campaign stop at Portuguese Bend Distilling Friday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar chat during at the Women’s Caucus Saturday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson gestures while speaking during the convention. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Presidential candidate John Delaney gestures while speaking in the spin room Saturday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Presidential candidates Tom Steyer greets South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg before both spoke at the Women’s Caucus Saturday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick takes to the stage to address the general session. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg is greeted by Mayor Eric Garcetti and well wishers after he spoke at the Women’s Caucus. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Representative Adam Schiff speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party Fall Endorsing Convention. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
A person holds up a sign while Presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick speaks on stage Saturday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
