Photos: 50 years as a Jesuit priest and the homies say thank you to Father Greg
Father Greg Boyle, founder of the Homeboy gang member redirection program, marks 50 years of service.
Father Greg Boyle, right, founder and director of Homeboy Industries, enjoys a light moment with Serenity Barreto, 2, and her father, Tee Barreto, in his office at the company’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2022. Boyle spends the mornings counseling constituents, offering direction and assistance to former gang members. For over 30 years Homeboy Industries has offered programs to assist high-risk youths, former gang members and the recently incarcerated with a variety of free programs, such as mental health counseling, legal services, tattoo removal, curriculum and education classes, work-readiness training, and employment services. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle at the company’s headquarters. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle hugs one of his young charges at the company’s headquarters. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle meets with Jose Trujano, 29, in his office. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle prays with Semaj Jackson, 29. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle has his picture taken with a family. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle waves to supporters at Loyola High School celebrating his half a decade of service as a Jesuit priest in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle receives a hug of congratulations from Tom McGovern at his 50th jubilee ceremony at Loyola High School. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle prepares to conduct Mass with fellow Jesuits priests at the jubilee event. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boyle gives a speech of thanks to supporters. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)