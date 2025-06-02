Machete attack kills one man, injures another in downtown Los Angeles, police say
-
-
- Share via
One man was killed and another was injured in a machete attack in downtown L.A. over the weekend, according to authorities.
On Monday at 12:17 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of an assault near Eleventh Street and Grand Avenue, police said.
Officers found two men, one in his 60s and another in his 30s, with injuries from a machete attack, according to the LAPD. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to take the victims to a local hospital.
The man in his 60s was pronounced dead from his injuries, while the second man was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
Officers searched the area, arrested a male suspect and found the weapon, police said. More information, including the victims’ and suspect’s identities, wasn’t released.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.