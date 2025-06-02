Machete attack kills one man, injures another in downtown Los Angeles, police say

One man was killed and another was injured in a machete attack in downtown L.A. over the weekend, according to authorities.

On Monday at 12:17 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of an assault near Eleventh Street and Grand Avenue, police said.

Officers found two men, one in his 60s and another in his 30s, with injuries from a machete attack, according to the LAPD. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to take the victims to a local hospital.

The man in his 60s was pronounced dead from his injuries, while the second man was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Officers searched the area, arrested a male suspect and found the weapon, police said. More information, including the victims’ and suspect’s identities, wasn’t released.