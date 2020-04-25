15 Images
Photos: Heat wave hits Southern California beaches
Southern California is having its first big heat wave of the year with residents ready to cool off at beaches, though many the ones in L.A. County are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here are a few scenes from across the Southland.
A woman walks on deserted Venice Beach despite law enforcement efforts to keep people away from closed Los Angeles County beaches. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Beachgoers, ignoring social distancing and beach closures, walk in groups to the stairs leading to Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Bowie Davis, 3, plays in her kiddie pool with her father, Ed Davis, by her side at their home near the Strand in Hermosa Beach. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
A cyclist rides by Muscle Beach in Santa Monica during Southern California’s first heat wave of the year. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
The words “LOVE BE KIND” is woven into a fence with yellow police and caution tape at a closed beach in Venice. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Kennedy Bobo, 2, and her brother, Jackson Bobo, 6, play in the sand near the Strand in Manhattan Beach. The Bobo family drove from Perris, Calif., to enjoy the weather. ( Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Parking was severely restricted along Pacific Coast Highway with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies out in force to keep people away from closed beaches in the county. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A man pleads his case with a Santa Monica police officer on the closed oceanfront bike path. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A man plays fetch with his dog on Rocky Beach in Topanga despite law enforcement efforts to keep people away. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
The beach near Veterans Park in Redondo Beach remains closed Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic. ( Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
A pedestrian pauses to video chat on the empty beach in Manhattan Beach as South Bay beaches remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict law enforcement. ( Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Santa Monica police keep watch over the empty beach and closed bike path as law enforcement presence was heavy along the coast. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Neighbors practice social distancing while enjoying the nice weather near The Strand in Hermosa Beach. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Elizabeth Robles of Laguna Beach gets a $30 ticket after parking in a “No Parking” zone to visit Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point to surf. “The ticket is worth it to me. I broke my arm recently and haven’t surfed in eight months,” she says. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
The bike path on Ocean Front Walk in Venice was open, but police officers were out in force to keep people off the beach. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
