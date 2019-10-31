14 Images
Photos: Hillside fire in San Bernardino
Family members look on as firefighters mop up a burned down home destroyed by the Hillside Fire in San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters mop up a wreckage of burned down home destroyed by the Hillside Fire in San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters mop up a wreckage of burned down home destroyed by the Hillside Fire in San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters pour water on a home destroyed by the Hillside fire on 5700 elk of Saturn Court Thursday morning in San Bernardino. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Homeowners watch firefighters douse what is left of their home on 5700 elk of Saturn Court destroyed by the Hillside fire in San Bernardino. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters pour water on a home destroyed by the Hillside fire on 5700 elk of Saturn Court Thursday morning in San Bernardino. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Hillside fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Hillside fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Hillside fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Hillside fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Hillside fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to control the flames as embers blown by the wind threaten to burn other homes in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Rob Haberkorn, 71, gets a hug from his son Robert W. Haberkron after returning to his home and finding it unscathed after the Hillside fire burned through the area in San Bernardino. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A family member views the destruction of a home that was destroyed in the Hillside fire in San Bernardino. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
