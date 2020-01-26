7 Images
Photos: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash in Calabasas
Kobe Bryant died with four others Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabas.
The crash site of the helicopter Kobe Bryant was in on Sunday in Calabasas. (Christina House/ Los Angeles Times )
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died Sunday in Calabasas. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
People gather around a makeshift memorial at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles for former Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death on Sunday. Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with four others in Calabasas. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
