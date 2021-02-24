Photos | Tiger Woods ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies investigate an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday along Hawthorne Boulevard in Ranch Palos Verdes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Workers collect debris beside the vehicle after the rollover accident involving Tiger Woods. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
A law enforcement officer looks over the damaged vehicle. (Associated Press)
The vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
A law enforcement officer looks over the damaged vehicle. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (Associated Press)
A crane is used to lift the vehicle. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
Workers remove the vehicle. (Mark J. Terrill / Los Angeles Times)
A worker moves debris. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
The vehicle rests on its side after the rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
The vehicle is towed away on Hawthorne Boulevard. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
The accident scene Tuesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The point of impact along Hawthorne Boulevard in Ranch Palos Verdes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Marks by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are left behind after the accident. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to the media Tuesday after the accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
News crews wait outside Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where Tiger Woods was taken after the accident. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)