L.A. County Sheriff's officers investigate an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along Hawthorne Blvd.
Photos | Tiger Woods ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes

L.A. County Sheriff's officers investigate an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along Hawthorne Blvd.

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies investigate an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday along Hawthorne Boulevard in Ranch Palos Verdes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Workers collect debris beside a vehicle after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods Tuesday

Workers collect debris beside the vehicle after the rollover accident involving Tiger Woods. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

A law enforcement officer looks over a damaged vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods

A law enforcement officer looks over the damaged vehicle. (Associated Press)

The vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

A law enforcement officer looks over the damaged vehicle.

A law enforcement officer looks over the damaged vehicle. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.  (Associated Press)

A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods

A crane is used to lift the vehicle. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Workers move a vehicle after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes

Workers remove the vehicle. (Mark J. Terrill / Los Angeles Times)

A worker moves debris.

A worker moves debris. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The vehicle rests on its side after the rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods.

The vehicle rests on its side after the rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The vehicle is towed away on Hawthorne Boulevard.

The vehicle is towed away on Hawthorne Boulevard. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The accident scene Tuesday.

The accident scene Tuesday.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The point of impact of an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along Hawthorne Blvd. in Ranch Palos Verdes Tuesday.

The point of impact along Hawthorne Boulevard in Ranch Palos Verdes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Marks by L.A. County Sheriff's deputies are left behind after an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods

Marks by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are left behind after the accident. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to the media after an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to the media Tuesday after the accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

News crews stage outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance after Tiger Woods was hurt in a crash

News crews wait outside Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where Tiger Woods was taken after the accident. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

