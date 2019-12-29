8 Images
Rose Parade float volunteers are the real stars
Volunteers make last-minute preparations on Rose Parade floats.
Toni Solano, center, of Moorpark works on Honda’s “Our Hope for the Future” float Saturday in Pasadena to prepare for the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Amber Bach, 11, of Brea, left, and her grandmother Liz Wassink, 67, of Coupeville, Wash., cut flowers together for a Rose Parade float. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Paul Sims, 63, of Lakeview Terrace gets on his back to work on the Honda “Our Hope for the Future” float for the Rose Parade. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Frances Loyd, 76, of Lindsay, Calif., works on Cal Poly universities’ “Aquatic Aspirations” float for the Rose Parade. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Jan Barham, center, and Claire Glidden work on the Honda “Our Hope for the Future” float for the Rose Parade. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Joy Wang, 16, from Walnut, Calif., works on the Honda “Our Hope for the Future” float for the Rose Parade. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Ruby Carrier, 51, left, of Lafayette, Colo., and Robert Gutierrez, 49, of Camarillo work on the Amazon Studios’ Rose Parade float entry to promote the upcoming release of “Troop Zero.” (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Marney Kincaid of Fair Oaks, Calif., glues light blue delphinium petals onto a fish that will be placed on the Cal Poly universities’ “Aqatic Asperations” float for the Rose Parade. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
