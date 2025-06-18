-
-
-
- Share via
It has been five years since May 25, 2020, when George Floyd gasped for air beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Five years since 17-year-old Darnella Frazier stood on the curb outside Cup Foods, raised her phone, and bore witness to nine minutes and 29 seconds that would galvanize a global movement against racial inequality.
Frazier’s video didn’t just show what happened. It insisted the world stop and see.
Today, that legacy lives on in the hands of a different community, facing different threats but wielding the same tools. Across the United States, Latino organizers are lifting their phones not to go viral but to go on record. They are livestreaming Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, filming family separations, documenting protests outside detention centers. Their footage is not content. It is evidence. It is warning. It is resistance.
Here in Los Angeles, where I teach journalism, several images have seared themselves into public memory. One viral video shows a shackled father stepping into a white, unmarked van — his daughter sobbing behind the camera, pleading with him not to sign any official documents. He turns, gestures for her to calm down, then blows her a kiss. Across town, LAPD officers on horseback charged at peaceful protesters.
In Spokane, Wash., residents formed a spontaneous human chain around their undocumented neighbors mid-raid, their bodies and cameras forming a barricade of defiance. In San Diego, white allies yelled “Shame!” as they chased a car of uniformed National Guard troops out of their neighborhood.
The impact of smartphone witnessing has been both immediate and unmistakable — visceral at street level, seismic in statehouses. On the ground, the videos have fueled the “No Kings” movement, which organized protests in all 50 states last weekend. Legislators are responding too — with sparks flying in the halls of the Capitol. As President Trump ramps up immigration enforcement, Democratic-led states are digging in, tightening state laws that limit cooperation with federal agents.
Local TV news coverage has incorporated witnesses’ smartphone video, helping it reach a wider audience.
What’s unfolding now is not new — it is newly visible. Latino organizers are drawing from a playbook sharpened in 2020, one rooted in a longer lineage of Black media survival strategies forged during slavery and Jim Crow.
In 2020, I wrote about how Black Americans have used various media formats to fight for racial and economic equality — from slave narratives to smartphones. I argued that Frederick Douglass and Ida B. Wells were doing the same work as Darnella Frazier: using journalism as a tool for witnessing and activism. In 2025, Latinos who are filming the state in moments of overreach — archiving injustice in real time — are adapting, extending and carrying forward Black witnesses’ work.
Moreover, Latinos are using smartphones for digital cartography much as Black people mapped freedom during the eras of slavery and Jim Crow. The People Over Papers map, for example, reflects an older lineage: the resistance tactics of Black Maroons — enslaved Africans who fled to swamps and borderlands, forming secret networks to evade capture and warn others.
These early communities shared intelligence, tracked patrols and mapped out covert paths to safety. People Over Papers channels that same logic — only now the hideouts are ICE-free zones, mutual aid hubs and sanctuary spaces. The map is crowdsourced. The borders are digital. The danger is still very real.
Likewise, the Stop ICE Raids Alerts Network revives a civil-rights-era blueprint. During the 1960s, activists used Wide Area Telephone Service lines and radio to share protest routes, police activity and safety updates. Black DJs often masked dispatches as traffic or weather reports — “congestion on the south side” meant police roadblocks, “storm warnings” signaled incoming violence. Today, that infrastructure lives again through WhatsApp chains, encrypted group texts and story posts. The platforms have changed. The mission has not.
Layered across both systems is the DNA of “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” the guide that once helped Black travelers navigate Jim Crow America by identifying safe towns, gas stations and lodging. People Over Papers and Stop ICE Raids are digital descendants of that legacy: survival through shared knowledge, protection through mapped resistance.
The Latino community’s use of smartphones in this moment is not for spectacle. It’s for self-defense. In cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and El Paso, what begins as a whisper — “ICE is in the neighborhood” — now races through Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram. A knock becomes a livestream. A raid becomes a receipt. A video becomes a shield.
For undocumented families, the risk is real. To film is to expose oneself. To go live is to become a target. But many do it anyway. Because silence can be fatal. Because invisibility protects no one. Because if the story is not captured, it can be denied.
Five years after Floyd’s final breath, the burden of proof still falls heaviest on the most vulnerable. America demands footage before outrage. Tape before reform. Visual confirmation before compassion. And still, justice is never guaranteed.
But 2020 taught us that smartphones, in the right hands, can fracture the status quo. In 2025, that lesson is echoing again, this time through the lens of Latino mobile journalists. Their footage is unflinching. Urgent. Righteous. It connects the dots: between ICE raids and over-policing, between a border cage and a city jail, between a knee on a neck and a door kicked in at dawn.
These are not isolated events. They are chapters in the same story of government repression.
And because the cameras are still rolling — and people are still recording — those stories are being told anew.
Five years ago, we were forced to see the unbearable. Now, we are being shown the undeniable.
Allissa V. Richardson, an associate professor of journalism and communication at USC, is the author of “Bearing Witness While Black: African Americans, Smartphones, and the New Protest #Journalism.” This article was produced in partnership with the Conversation.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article positions smartphone documentation of ICE raids as a form of resistance and evidence-gathering, drawing direct parallels to Black-led movements like the use of video in the George Floyd protests[1][3]. Latino organizers are depicted as adapting historical Black survival strategies, such as the Negro Motorist Green Book, through digital tools like the crowd-sourced People Over Papers map and encrypted alert networks[2][4].
- Livestreamed raids and protests are framed as acts of defiance that force public accountability, with examples including real-time recordings of family separations and community barricades against ICE agents[1][3]. These videos are described as catalysts for legislative pushback, such as Democratic-led states tightening laws to limit federal immigration enforcement cooperation[4].
- The author emphasizes the continuity between past and present resistance, linking ICE raid documentation to civil rights–era tactics like coded radio broadcasts and Maroon networks[2][4]. Smartphone footage is portrayed as both a shield against state violence and a tool to combat historical erasure by creating an “undeniable” public record[1][3].
Different views on the topic
- Critics argue that heightened visibility of ICE raids through livestreams may inadvertently escalate enforcement, citing recent raids in California’s agricultural regions and urban centers that persisted despite widespread filming[3][4]. Some Democratic legislators condemn the tactics as fear-based rather than public safety–focused but acknowledge limited success in curbing operations through state laws[4].
- Concerns about the personal risks of filming ICE interactions are underscored by cases like journalist Mario Guevara’s arrest during a protest broadcast, which led to deportation proceedings despite his press credentials[1]. Detractors note that documentation offers no legal immunity, as seen in communities where raid rumors still drive families into hiding even with alert systems[5].
- Skeptics question whether smartphone evidence reliably drives policy change, pointing to the Trump administration’s increased deployment of National Guard troops to raid locations despite viral footage of public backlash[3][4]. Some argue that reliance on visceral footage risks reducing systemic issues to spectacle, requiring constant “proof” of brutality to justify empathy[5].
A cure for the common opinion
Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.