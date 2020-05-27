8 Images
Runyon Canyon reopens
Hikers enter Runyon Canyon Park at the north entrance on Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Erik Miles and Kate Cushing walk in Runyon Canyon Park. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Shawn Meaux, 50, in Runyon Canyon Park. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ronald Liboro, a ranger for the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, checks to ensure that a portion of the side trail that is connected to Runyon Canyon Park at the north entrance is closed. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Richard Henning, left, and other hikers social distance using lanes drawn on the hiking trails. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Police Sgt. Edward Petterez monitors the north entrance to Runyon Canyon Park. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Runyon Canyon Park on Wednesday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Two joggers read rules posted in Runyon Canyon Park. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
