Multiple crashes, patrol car hits home during wild pursuit of suspected carjacker in South Bay

Five patrol cars surround a crashed car on a city street.
A car landed on its roof after a pursuit in the South Bay on Monday afternoon.
(KTLA)
By Kaitlyn HuamaniStaff Writer 

During a wild pursuit Monday, a carjacking suspect slammed into two patrol cars, causing one to strike a nearby home, and rolled the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Officials from the Lakewood station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a call about a carjacking in the 8800 block of Alondra Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Deputies found a stolen car driven by the suspect in the area and believed the suspect to be armed, officials said. From there, the car pursuit began.

While chasing the car for about 10 miles into Carson, deputies transitioned into “surveillance mode,” meaning they fell back in hopes the suspect would slow down, officials said. Police may switch from active pursuit when the driver is speeding or behaving erratically.

California

Tailed by deputies, the suspect sideswiped a semi-truck but continued driving. After hitting the truck, officials said the suspect intentionally rammed their vehicle into two separate marked patrol vehicles.

Then the suspect crashed the car they were in, rolling it over and landing on the roof.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Broadway and South Main streets in Carson, near the Goodyear Blimp base, according to KTLA. The suspect was then taken into custody. Officials did not provide additional details about the person.

California

Helicopter video from KTLA showed that one of the patrol vehicles the suspect crashed into was thrust into a nearby home.

Lakewood officials said the two deputies in the cars that were hit were injured. One was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Officials did not provide information on whether any occupants of the home or others were injured during the pursuit or the crashes.

Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

