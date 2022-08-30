Sanitariums of Southern California on vintage postcards
Play tennis! Drive on the sand! Set sail! A vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection advertises the Long Beach Sanitarium. ()
Writing on the back of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection says “Irene was in hospital here.” ()
A 1913 postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection advertises the lush grounds of the Loma Linda Sanitarium in what is now Redlands. ()
The cottages at El Reposo Sanitarium in Sierra Madre are advertised as “moderate priced” on the back of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
The “pleasant summers” and “ideal winters” of Glendale are highlighted on the reverse of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
The Pottenger Sanatorium grounds, seen on this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection, are today the site of the Canyon Crest housing development. ()
A sanitarium in Lopez Canyon near Sylmar, seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection, was for members of the Independent Order of Foresters, a fraternal society. ()
The Inglewood Mission Sanitorium is seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
The Foothill Sanitarium is “located in picturesque San Fernando Valley, with its healthful climate,” says this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
“Paradise is a paradise indeed for the chronically ill,” says this 1959 postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection, advertising Paradise Sanitarium on Western Avenue in Los Angeles. ()
Broadview Sanitarium is today a nursing home near Debs Park in what is now Montecito Heights. It’s seen here on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
Olive View was “in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles,” says the reverse of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
“The climate is ideal, with a mild ocean breeze every day in the year,” says the reverse of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
The accommodations at El Reposo look perfectly comfortable on this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()
The Santa Monica Hospital and Sanitarium is “modern and fireproof,” advertises this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()