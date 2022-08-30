Sailboats, tennis, driving on the beach and a patient room shown on a vintage postcard
Sanitariums of Southern California on vintage postcards

Play tennis! Drive on the sand! Set sail! A vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection advertises the Long Beach Sanitarium.  ()

A sepia-tone image of La Viña sanitarium, with a notation that there is snow on the nearby mountain

Writing on the back of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection says “Irene was in hospital here.” ()

The postcard says the sanitarium is the "Pacific Portal of health" with an "unexcelled climate."

A 1913 postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection advertises the lush grounds of the Loma Linda Sanitarium in what is now Redlands. ()

A sepia-tone image shows sanitarium cottages with porches and awnings in a foothill setting

The cottages at El Reposo Sanitarium in Sierra Madre are advertised as “moderate priced” on the back of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

An ornate yellow building, the "Glendale Sanitarium," with an American flag and lush grounds

The “pleasant summers” and “ideal winters” of Glendale are highlighted on the reverse of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

The sanitarium building arises behind trees and bushes, with mountains in the background

The Pottenger Sanatorium grounds, seen on this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection, are today the site of the Canyon Crest housing development. ()

Red buildings with white roofs are set among the hills in Lopez Canyon

A sanitarium in Lopez Canyon near Sylmar, seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection, was for members of the Independent Order of Foresters, a fraternal society.  ()

A pink, Mission-style building with tiled roof on a postcard with decades of wear

The Inglewood Mission Sanitorium is seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

Manicured grounds and a low-slung building are seen on this postcard for Foothill Sanitarium

The Foothill Sanitarium is “located in picturesque San Fernando Valley, with its healthful climate,” says this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection.  ()

A Mission-style building with a lawn and palm trees in front

“Paradise is a paradise indeed for the chronically ill,” says this 1959 postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection, advertising Paradise Sanitarium on Western Avenue in Los Angeles. ()

An overhead view of Broadview

Broadview Sanitarium is today a nursing home near Debs Park in what is now Montecito Heights. It’s seen here on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

An American flag rises over the red-roofed Olive View Sanitarium building

Olive View was “in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles,” says the reverse of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

Pre-WWII cars are seen in the parking lot of the Glendale Sanitarium

“The climate is ideal, with a mild ocean breeze every day in the year,” says the reverse of this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

A table, chairs and bed are seen in this black-and-white postcard showing a "sleeping room" at El Reposo

The accommodations at El Reposo look perfectly comfortable on this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. ()

A red, three-story building, with trees and flowers outside

The Santa Monica Hospital and Sanitarium is “modern and fireproof,” advertises this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection.  ()

