Does California have the best restaurants in the country? Yes. Here’s our proof

Los Angeles can feel like a microcosm of the whole world, particularly when it comes to dining. At some point, though, the road will call. Maybe it’s a two-hour drive into the desert, or a short flight to the Bay Area, or a quiet coastal stretch where the marine layer doesn’t burn off until early afternoon. There are reasons to go — and eat — everywhere in California.

Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Ethiopian, Syrian, Italian: As you’ll find in this guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in California, these cuisines embody who we are, and they’re only the jumping-off point. Many entries on the list include additional recommendations, and the Times has previously published deeper dives (based on my ongoing statewide reporting) into San Francisco, San Diego and Palm Springs. More will be coming.

