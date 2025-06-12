Advertisement
Does California have the best restaurants in the country? Yes. Here’s our proof

Illustration: California state as one massive dining table
(Philip Lindeman / For The Times)
By Bill AddisonRestaurant Critic 

Los Angeles can feel like a microcosm of the whole world, particularly when it comes to dining. At some point, though, the road will call. Maybe it’s a two-hour drive into the desert, or a short flight to the Bay Area, or a quiet coastal stretch where the marine layer doesn’t burn off until early afternoon. There are reasons to go — and eat — everywhere in California.

Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Ethiopian, Syrian, Italian: As you’ll find in this guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in California, these cuisines embody who we are, and they’re only the jumping-off point. Many entries on the list include additional recommendations, and the Times has previously published deeper dives (based on my ongoing statewide reporting) into San Francisco, San Diego and Palm Springs. More will be coming.

Collage of food photos: noodles, burger, flautas, pickles, caviar

Illustration of Palm Springs
Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, Calif. with chef Eric Bost, July 13, 2024. Clockwiise from foreground: Gnudi, Porc, Melon and Croque Madame. (Amy Carson / For The Times)
comic-book-style illustration of different CA neighborhoods

Bill Addison

Bill Addison is the restaurant critic of the Los Angeles Times. He is recipient of the 2023 Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award from the James Beard Foundation, among numerous other accolades. Addison was previously national critic for Eater and held food critic positions at the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News and Atlanta magazine.

