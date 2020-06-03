9 Images
Shopkeepers clean up businesses in Van Nuys following night of looting
Volunteers work to sort through cases of inventory in the Don Larry Watch & Jewelry Repair store on Hamlin Street just off Van Nuys Blvd. following a night of protest and looting of businesses along Van Nuys Blvd. (Al Seib/Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Ibn Kadalim breaks down with emotion as he is among volunteers helping shop owner Larry Contreras sort through his damaged store and cases of jewelry at the Don Larry Watch & Jewelry Repair store on Hamlin Street just off Van Nuys Blvd. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
From left: Marvin Reyes, Alva Vasquez and Mildred Monterrosa help as volunteers sort through cases of jewelry inventory in the Don Larry Watch & Jewelry Repair store on Hamlin Street just off Van Nuys Blvd. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Ibn Kadalim, left, hugs shop owner Larry Contreras during the clean-up. (Al Seib/Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Randy Johnson brought his two children, Carter, 13, and Caeli, 10, as the nearby residents are among volunteers helping to remove graffiti from the Skechers Outlet store on Van Nuys Blvd. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Alejandro Gaytan, right, and Alejandra Medrano join volunteers as they remove graffiti from the exterior of a U.S. Post Office on Van Nuys Blvd at Haynes Street in Van Nuys in the aftermath of the protest and looting Monday night. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
David Mejia, right, with L.A. City Sanitation Department gets shovel full of broken glass swept from a volunteer as teams of people roamed the Van Nuys Blvd shopping district Tuesday morning to clean up and remove debris in the aftermath of the protest and looting of businesses along Van Nuys Blvd. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Volunteers remove graffiti from the exterior of a U.S. Post Office on Van Nuys Blvd at Haynes Street in Van Nuys in the aftermath of the protest and looting of businesses along Van Nuys Blvd. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Anastasia Azaryan paints a sign on her boarded-up restaurant in Van Nuys after a night of looting scared shopkeepers. (Alejandra Reyes-Velarde / Los Angeles Times)
1/9