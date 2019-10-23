7 Images
Southern California is in the midst of a fall heat wave
A couple take in the sunset at Belmont Shore in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Jenn Affrunti walks up a path at Runyon Canyon Park as temperatures climb into the 90s. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Meaku exercises at Runyon Canyon Park as temperatures climb into the 90s. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
At Santa Monica beach, Sarah Lee practices her acrobatic moves on the aerial hoop known as a lyra. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Futoshi Tsuda helps his bride, Miki Tsuda, with her dress as the newlyweds walk along Santa Monica beach for a photo shoot on their honeymoon. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Antonio Vilchis of Anaheim stands in the shade as he adds a catfish to a stringer at the Santa Ana River Lakes on another scorching day in Anaheim. On Monday, Anaheim was the hottest place in the nation, reaching a sizzling 98 degrees. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Pets and their people trying to beat the heat visit the dog beach at Belmont Shore in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
