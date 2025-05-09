Convicted road-rage assailant released from jail in SoCal arrested in similar attack in Hawaii

On Jan. 29, 2023, California Highway Patrol officers arrested Nathaniel Walter Radimak in connection with assaults committed on Jan. 11, 2023, while driving in Los Angeles. He was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday on similar charges.

A man who was jailed and paroled after a series of violent road rage attacks in Southern California was arrested in Hawaii on allegations of similar crimes, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Nathaniel Radimak, 39, was speeding in a gray Tesla and exchanged words with an 18-year-old woman, who had parked her car on Halekauwila Street in Kakaako, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Radimak is accused of getting out of the vehicle and assaulting the woman and her 35-year-old mother before fleeing the scene, police said.

A photo of Radimak, released by the Honolulu Police. (Honolulu Police Department)

Radimak was arrested Thursday at 2121 Ala Wai Blvd. on suspicion of third-degree assault, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and contempt of court, according to authorities.

Radimak, who was convicted of two bouts of pipe-wielding road rage in Southern California, was sentenced to five years in prison in September 2023 for criminal threats and stalking and was paroled in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28 — serving less than a year of his sentence.

Radimak was accused of threatening women with a pipe in 2022 and again in 2023, when he was seen on a dash camera hitting someone’s car on the 2 Freeway near York Boulevard.

He was charged with four counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, four counts of criminal threats and one felony count of vandalism, along with two misdemeanor counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse. He has a lengthy criminal history and pleaded no contest, according to prosecutors.

Radimak was cited in January 2023 in Hawaii for driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit. He also had an outstanding traffic warrant, according to DMV records.