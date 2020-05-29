7 Images
Sunbathing, lounging now allowed at Ventura County beaches
Mary Jasso-Brooks, of Ventura, with James, left, and Paige, walk along the surf at the beach in Ventura. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Beachgoers practice social distancing along the Ventura Promenade at the beach in Ventura, CA. While many parks and beaches in Ventura County have been open for active use for weeks, Ventura city officials have begun to further ease restrictions at their outdoor spaces. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Emma Trubey, 9, of Ventura, rides a swing at the Ventura Promenade Beach Playground in Ventura. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Ezekiel Orellana, four, puts sand on his father, Ralph Orellana, while vacationing from Oregon, at the beach in Ventura. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Danny Roebuck, of Lancaster, skim boards at the beach in Ventura. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
From left, Henry Estrada, Mario Leon Valencia, Kevin Leon Valencia and James Wheeler, all of Palmdale, play Spike Ball at the beach in Ventura. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
The Ventura Pier remains closed to the public in Ventura. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
