15-year-old dies after being pinned by car at private Studio City school, police say; 5 injured

A student was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a private San Fernando Valley school on Wednesday, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and five others injured in a collision in the parking lot of Campbell Hall on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call at 3:10 p.m. regarding a vehicle-on-pedestrian collision at the Studio City private school, according to a department spokesperson.

The boy was struck by a green 2025 Rivian SUV while crossing the parking lot and pinned against a white SUV, the spokesperson said. He was gravely injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Two additional minors and three adults received non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Aerial footage captured by KTLA News helicopters showed a three-vehicle pileup in the parking lot. It appeared that the Rivian pushed the white SUV into a black SUV as parents were lining up in their vehicles to pick up students from school.

The cause of the collision is currently unknown, as is the identity of the driver.

“My heart is with the entire Campbell Hall community during this tragic time,” said L.A. County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath in a statement on X. “I’m praying for the student in grave condition and all those affected—especially their friends and loved ones.”

Advertisement

The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team was dispatched to the school following the incident to provide emotional support and recovery assistance to relatives and witnesses, according to the LAFD.

Campbell Hall is a private Episcopal K-12 school with famous alumni including actors Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen; Dakota and Elle Fanning; and NBA players Jrue, Aaron and Justin Holiday. LeBron James’ younger son, Bryce, transferred to the school in 2023 but transferred again three months later.

School representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.