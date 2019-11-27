4 Images
Thanksgiving serving up rain, snow, and cold winds in the Southland
Snow falls at the top of the Tejon Pass between Gorman and Frazier Park. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
In the rain Epifania Conde walks in front of a colorful mural at the corner of W 48th St and South Broadway. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Morning rain in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Julio Bravo sells umbrellas to those caught in rain Wednesday morning in downtown Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
