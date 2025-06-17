Off-duty sheriff’s deputy and companion step out of car on to freeway, die in early-morning crash

On Tuesday morning, at approximately 2:20 a.m., off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Marcos Pena Jr. was involved in a fatal traffic collision on the northbound 101 Freeway in the North Hollywood area. The 31-year-old deputy was pronounced deceased on scene.

Sheriff’s Deputy Marcos Pena Jr., 31, was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to the Sheriff’s Department, after being struck by a vehicle around 2:20 a.m. A female companion was also killed in the collision. California Highway Patrol investigators believe both were standing outside his vehicle on the freeway when they were hit and killed.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and untimely loss of Deputy Pena Jr., who was taken from us far too soon,” Sheriff Robert G. Luna said in a statement . “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who had the honor of serving alongside him.”

Personnel from the CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the crash site at 2:25 a.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway, north of Tujunga Avenue, according to the CHP.

Pena Jr. and the unnamed female companion were driving in a black Kia compact SUV when it stopped in traffic lanes for unknown reasons, according to CHP investigators.

Both individuals then exited the vehicle, according to CHP investigators.

That vehicle was then hit by an oncoming White’s International box truck.

Both Pena Jr. and his female companion were outside of the struck vehicle at the time of the crash.

CHP investigators are attempting to determine if the white truck also hit both individuals or if the truck’s collision with the SUV pushed that vehicle into the couple, said Officer Luis Quintero, a CHP public information officer.

“We know they didn’t get back into the vehicle because there weren’t signs of ejection,” Quintero said. “We’re still investigating.”

Pena and the woman were declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles fire personnel, according to the CHP.

Traffic in the area was affected for hours as officers investigated.

Pena joined the Sheriff’s Department in July 2022, and was assigned to Men’s Central Jail.

He is survived by his mother, Michelle Rubio, and his stepfather, Deputy Albert Rubio, who is assigned to the Sheriff’s Department’s court services, along with his four stepsiblings, Diserre Rubio, Ashley Rubio, Albert Rubio and Deja Rubio.