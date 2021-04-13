The architectural styles of Southern California homes, as seen in vintage postcards
Craftsman, Mission Revival, storybook — the homes of Southern California take on many styles, limited only by the imaginations and money of the people who built them. These postcards are from the personal collection of Patt Morrison.
The classic Craftsman style can be seen all over Pasadena. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Red-tile roof, white stucco, palm trees. This Beverly Hills home, depicted on a vintage postcard, has it all. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
The Beverly Hills storybook home of Ward Lascelle is also known as the “Witch’s Cottage.” (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Dolores del Rio — an actor, singer and dancer with successful careers in Hollywood and Mexico — in front of her Spanish-style home. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
The Stimson “castle” near USC has seen it all: a dynamite attack, a fraternity, Catholic nuns. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Eddie “Rochester” Anderson was widely known for his role on “The Jack Benny Program” on radio and TV. This postcard shows his decidedly East Coast-style home in L.A. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Tudor was perhaps an unlikely architectural style for a home in Southern California. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Sessue Hayakawa was a film star of the silent and talkie eras. You could be forgiven for mistaking his home for a Spanish mission. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
James Kirkwood and Lila Lee, a Hollywood couple of the 1920s, lived in this canyon estate in Beverly Hills. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)