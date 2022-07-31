The McKinney Fire rages along the northern California border
Images of the McKinney Fire in northern California
A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger/AP)
Angela Crawford leans against a fence as a wildfire called the McKinney fire burns a hillside above her home in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Crawford and her husband stayed, as other residents evacuated, to defend their home from the fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A man runs to a truck as the McKinney fire burns in Klamath National Forest on Saturday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A horse grazes in a pasture as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A charred pickup truck on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Saturday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)