Trump visit to California draws both supporters and protesters
Trump arrives in California with a new round of criticism over the homeless crisis gripping cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, drawing both supporters and protesters.
A supporter of President Donald Trump, right, goes face to face with anti-Trump protesters at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Pro and anti-Trump protesters clash at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Beverly Hills police officers form a barrier between supporters of President Trump and anti-Trump protesters at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A supporter of President Donal;d Trump waits for Trump’s motorcade at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Anti-Trump protesters carry a banner as they cross the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A Beverly Hills police officer helps up a supporter of President Trump after knocking him to the ground as the police worked to break up a scuffle between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Beverly Hills police officers break up a scuffle between pro and anti-Trump protesters gathered at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
President Donald Trump supporters wave as Air Force One taxis along the runway after landing at LAX. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
President Trump poses for photos with awaiting supporters after arriving at LAX on Air Force One. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
President Donald Trump arrives at LAX. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
The Presidential motorcade turns into 7th street off of Figueroa street in downtown Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Ryan Wentz, center, and Zack Wentz, left, chant with others part of a protest of President Trump at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
