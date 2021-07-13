Vintage postcards show swimming pools around Southern California
From Hollywood stars’ backyards to the shores of the Pacific Ocean, here are some of the swimming pools of Southern California
The back of this postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection explains that Hollywood star Ann Harding’s “magnificent home” was high in the hills “behind the Hollywood Bowl.” (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
A vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows that Lou Costello — of the famed comedy duo Abbott and Costello — had a backyard pool in North Hollywood. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
A vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows silent film star Estelle Taylor and boxer Jack Dempsey at home. Who needs public parks and pools when you can golf and swim at home? (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Dolores del Rio — an actor, singer and dancer with successful careers in Hollywood and Mexico — in front of her Spanish-style home in a postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
A postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows a home on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with a swimming pool steps from the coastline. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
A postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows the Sea Sprite motel in Hermosa Beach. The back advertises a heated freshwater pool. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
The Brookside Park swimming pools in Pasadena — now the site of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center — are seen in a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)
Looks refreshing! A postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows a public pool in Colton, Calif. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)