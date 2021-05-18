Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vintage postcards show the funiculars and other railways of Los Angeles’ past

Funicular railways have a long history in Los Angeles, and traversed far more than Bunker Hill downtown, where Angels Flight still operates. There was also Court Flight downtown, as well as a Mt. Washington Railway, a trolley through Laurel Canyon and a harrowing rail journey through the San Gabriels.

A postcard from the 1960s shows Angels Flight in operation with City Hall in the background.

A 1960s view of Angels Flight and Los Angeles City Hall on a vintage postcard. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard shows a street scene at Angels Flight, with people, cars, and a horse-drawn carriage.

Horses and carriages, a vegetarian restaurant and a funicular railway. Another day on Hill Street. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A street level view of Angels Flight shows the Third Street tunnel and the Crocker Mansion

From Angels Flight, you could see the turreted Crocker Mansion, which later became the headquarters for the Elks. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard shows the top of Angels Flight, with arches and columns and American flags.

In its original location, the pavilion at the top of the Angels Flight railway included a colonnade. Today, the top of the hill is California Plaza, surrounded by skyscrapers.  (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard from 1906 shows a black and white view of Angels Flight.

Whoever sent this postcard indicated that they lived up this hill “a half a block from town.” Bunker Hill would have been considered a suburb in 1906. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vertical view of Angels Flight shows the observation tower, the Crocker Mansion and the stairs.

Notice the observation tower over the Third Street tunnel at Angels Flight. And the stairs to the right. There were around 300 steps, put in at the city’s insistence so people could get up and down the hill for free. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard shows the steep hill at Court Flight

Court Flight downtown served the court buildings on Broadway. It was in disrepair when its remnants burned down in the 1940s. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A street grid we can recognize today -- Spring, Main, Hill, Ninth -- is seen on a vintage postcard

A view of downtown Los Angeles looking north shows the varied topography of Southern California. Flatlands, hills and mountains — perfect for funicular railways. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard depicts a gut-churning circular bridge in the San Gabriel Mountains

The circular bridge was one of many harrowing turns along the route to the resorts on what we now call Mt. Lowe. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A rail car takes passengers up the mountain on a vintage postcard

It was an open-air ride to get to the resort atop what is now known as Mt. Lowe. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A postcard shows the track going up the mountain from its base in Altadena

The ascent to Mt. Lowe from Altadena was about 3,000 feet. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A buggy and overhead wire system is seen on a vintage postcard

The Trackless Trolley took prospective property buyers through Laurel Canyon. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

The Trackless Trolley is seen in a verdant Laurel Canyon on a vintage postcard

The person who mailed this postcard reports that the road on the Trackless Trolley in Laurel Canyon was good but “still rough riding.” (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard shows the Lookout Mountain Inn and the city below

A postcard of the summit of Lookout Mountain — reached via the Laurel Canyon Trackless Trolley — quotes an L.A. Times editorial saying it wasn’t famous yet, but it sure would be. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard shows the Mount Washington Railway station and the car named Virginia

The Mt. Washington Railway station at the bottom of the hill was not far from where the Southwest Museum now stands. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard shows the top of the Mount Washington Railway and the car named Florence

From the top of the Mount Washington rail incline, passengers could see the hills and city below. The cars were said to stop wherever residents wanted to alight. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

The Catalina Island incline is shown on a vintage postcard

A postcard that dates to around 1910 shows the incline railway on Catalina Island. “We went up this ride and down the other. Yer Ma,” the card reads. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

A vintage postcard shows the incline railway on a golf course in the city of Industry

The funicular at the Industry Hills Golf Club, then the Industry Hills and Sheraton Resort. (Patt Morrison / Los Angeles Times)

