The incredible tale of Reggie the alligator and other top animals stories from 2022.
5 Images

Year in Review

Year in Review gallery

Animal stories 2022

The incredible tale of Reggie the alligator and other top animals stories from 2022.  (Los Angeles Times)

LA-heads-01-leaked-audio.jpg

LA-heads-01-leaked-audio.jpg  (Photos: Carolyn Cole, Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Helen Pashgian: Light Invisible

“Helen Pashgian: Light Invisible”   (Art ©Helen Pashgian; photo ©Museum Associates/LACMA)

la-me-abortion-die-in-0021.jpg

Los Angeles, CA - July 06: Tayler Holcomb chants along with pro-choice protestors outside of City Hall following the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in downtown Los Angeles, CA. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)  (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)

Best-of-2022-Books.jpg

Illustration featuring Namwali Serpell, Sequoia Nagamatsu and book covers for Best Books of 2022 list.
  (Illustration by Mel Cerri, for The Times
Credit: Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster; William Morrow; Lauren B Photography; Hogarth; Farrar, Straus and Giroux; Jordan Kines
)

1/5