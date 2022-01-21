LA Times Today: Why there’s new hope Joshua trees will rise again, after devastating fire

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

After a devastating fire wiped out more than a million Joshua trees in the Mojave National Preserve in 2020, there is new hope for that ecosystem to regrow.



But the efforts to revive the Joshua tree forests will take years — and a lot of luck.



L.A. Times staff writer Nathan Solis wrote about the efforts to replant thousands of trees.