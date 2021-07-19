LA Times Today: L.A. Times launches ‘Latino Life’
If you’ve scrolled through the Los Angeles Times’ homepage recently, you may have noticed a new section dedicated to one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation: Latinos.
It’s called “Latino Life,” featuring stories about Latinos, and by Latinos.
L.A. Times special projects editor Angel Rodriguez joined us to talk about it.
