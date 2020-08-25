In the summer of 1983, The Times published a series on Southern California’s Latino community. It was produced by a team of Latino editors and writers assembled from throughout the newsroom. The idea for the project came after Black journalists at The Times did a series, “Black L.A.: Looking at Diversity,” the year before. Stories of success, struggle, art, politics, family, religion, culture, education, agriculture and history were written and published. In 1984, the series won the Pulitzer prize for Public Service. The stories are now in digital form for the first time since they were printed in 1983.

Please note: Our standards on certain terms such as “illegal,” “illegal immigrant” and “blacks” have changed, but we have preserved the original text in order to provide an accurate account of the work in print.