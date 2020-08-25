The Times’ 1983 Pulitzer Prize-winning series
In the summer of 1983, The Times published a series on Southern California’s Latino community. It was produced by a team of Latino editors and writers assembled from throughout the newsroom. The idea for the project came after Black journalists at The Times did a series, “Black L.A.: Looking at Diversity,” the year before. Stories of success, struggle, art, politics, family, religion, culture, education, agriculture and history were written and published. In 1984, the series won the Pulitzer prize for Public Service. The stories are now in digital form for the first time since they were printed in 1983.
Please note: Our standards on certain terms such as “illegal,” “illegal immigrant” and “blacks” have changed, but we have preserved the original text in order to provide an accurate account of the work in print.
As with the many other ethnic groups in American society, it is impossible and unfair to lump all Latinos into one category—social, political or otherwise.
For Latinos, the language and culture of their Latin-American homeland has not faded away with the passage of time.
Traditional politics versus community organizations: 2 Latino Activists Travel Separate Paths
Two natives of San Antonio move along different, but parallel, career paths since they were students at Texas A&M.
Chicano writers have rescued Spanish as a literary language in the United States.
Times reporter Louis Sahagun recalls sharing the 1984 Pulitzer for stories about local Latinos
In the newsroom, a small group of seasoned Latino journalists urged others to contribute their free time and best ideas toward creating a series that would set the record straight on a community of 3 million, as well as the increasingly important role they held in shaping the character of California and the nation.
The Times won a Pulitzer for its 1983 project chronicling the lives of Southern California Latinos. It wasn’t a part of our digital archive, until now.
While bringing the 1983 series on Southern California’s Latinos to the web for the first time, a Times staffer feels a new sense of family pride.
Credits
This page was designed and built by Christian Orozco, Denise Florez, Fidel Martinez, Lora Victorio and Dan Gaines. Original 1983 “Latinos” logo by Steve Lopez. Logo retouching by Vanessa Martínez. Photo editing by Calvin Hom. Research by Cary Schneider and Julia Franco. Special thanks to Angel Rodriguez, Louis Sahagun, Nancy Rivera-Brooks, Frank Sotomayor, Monte Morin, Shelby Grad and Richard Nelson.